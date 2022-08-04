U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

