Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

UBER opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.