Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

UBER opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

