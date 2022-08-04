Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

