UBS Group Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $82.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ARES opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $2,274,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $949,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

