UBS Group Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.60.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $350.18 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

