United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $21.50

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:X opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

