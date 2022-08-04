Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,309,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

