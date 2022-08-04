Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 127 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $390.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.85 and its 200-day moving average is $395.22.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

