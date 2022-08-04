Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $53,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $92.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.