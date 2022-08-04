Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,722 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

PMX opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

