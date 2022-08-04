Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synopsys by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $370.84 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

