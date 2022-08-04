Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQI stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $60.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,989,000 after acquiring an additional 914,169 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 230,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter.

