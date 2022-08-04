Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

