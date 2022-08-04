Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
