Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

