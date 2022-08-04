Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.