Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,976 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,067 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

