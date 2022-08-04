Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 10%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 81,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,875,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

