Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

