Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

WBA stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

