Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 78,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 57,637 call options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.