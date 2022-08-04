Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 7.2%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $338.94 and last traded at $339.35. 6,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 324,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.13.

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

