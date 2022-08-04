Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $114.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,740 shares of company stock valued at $755,038 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.