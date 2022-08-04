William George III Sells 16,371 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $106.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

