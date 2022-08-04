Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

