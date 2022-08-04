Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 93,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

