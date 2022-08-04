WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the typical daily volume of 891 put options.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.12 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

