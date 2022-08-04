Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

