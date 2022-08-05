1,208 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $82,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

