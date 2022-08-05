12,285 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.39 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.