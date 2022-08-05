12,285 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coterra Energy Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.39 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
