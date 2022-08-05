12,456 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,952,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

