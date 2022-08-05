1,423 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

