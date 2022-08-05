186,000 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

