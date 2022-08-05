199 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

