2,346 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 206,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
