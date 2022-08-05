32,909 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.70 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

