3,317 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 545,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $72.87 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

