3,477 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARE opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $1,358,476. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

