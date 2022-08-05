350 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

