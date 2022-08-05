3,572 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 630,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 625,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,406,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

