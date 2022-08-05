3,650 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $202,279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.