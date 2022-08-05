3,650 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $202,279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
