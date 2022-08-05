4,000 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.77 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.