4,651 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

