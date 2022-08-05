5,498 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

