7,137 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

