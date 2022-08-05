846 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Insider Activity

Workday Price Performance

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,354.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.