903 Shares in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TDV opened at $60.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

