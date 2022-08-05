925 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

