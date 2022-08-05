A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,089 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $16,062.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,832 shares in the company, valued at $956,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 146,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

