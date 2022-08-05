Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.